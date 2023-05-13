From Shiv Thakare To Rohit Bose Roy & Daisy Shah: Contestants To Look Out For In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Just like every other year, this year, too, Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang in season 13. Let's take a quick look at some of the contestants who are expected to create a good amount of impact this year with their presence

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the country’s most popular and admired reality shows. It has been a part of the Indian entertainment space for many years, and without any element of doubt, the show’s format and genre are immensely appealing and how. Not only does it test the physical strength, grit and determination of an artiste to succeed, but it also tests the patience and mental toughness. While some stunts might be entirely about physical strength and how strong someone is in terms of physical build and hardcore power, the rest of the stunts require the tremendous ability to build strategies and whatnot.

Well, just like every other year, this year, too, the expectations are no different. While all the contestants would like to put their best foot forward to win the competition, there are some from whom expectations are slightly higher. Whether their background, in reality, shows before Khatron Ke Khiladi or just the fact that they appear immensely competitive, we look forward to all of it. So, here’s taking a quick look at some of the contestants this year whom we must look out for –

Rohit Bose Roy: He’s one of the most respected artists in the Indian entertainment industry, and well, his body of work speaks volumes for itself, doesn’t it? He’s done an excellent job in TV and films and has been a part of the industry for many years. Some of the best work that he’s done are in shows like Kkusum and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. He’s also been part of movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil and Kaabil. He’s incredibly fit, and no wonder his mental toughness and physical fitness make him one of the favourites.

Shiv Thakare: Well, he is one man who’s currently riding high on confidence, especially after making it to the finale of the Bigg Boss Season 16. He’s a reality show expert and has participated in many so far. He participated in MTV Roadies Rising in 2017 and after that, he won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. In Bigg Boss 16, he was a runner-up and no wonder he would want to better that by pushing himself beyond regular limits to win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Arijit Taneja: He’s among the most popular and good-looking actors in the Indian entertainment industry. Not many are perhaps aware of the fact that Arjit started his career in a reality show called Splitsvilla 6 which was released way back in 2013. Post that, he shot to fame with shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin Seasons 5 and 6. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and now, before that, he’s all set to prove his mettle in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Daisy Shah: She’s known for her talent, beautiful face and incredible dancing skills at the same time. She started her career many years back as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and soon after that, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. The movie had released in the year 2014. She will next be seen acting in Mystery of a Tattoo and before that, she will be here in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 to silence some of her critics and prove a point.

Anjum Fakih: She’s always been a talented and famous actress in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s best known for her excellent quality work in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and has also won awards and accolades for her role as Srishti in the show Kundali Bhagya. She’s also worked in Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2 as Maitri before being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. She might just be that surprise package you think you need to keep the entertainment factor alive.

Nyrraa Banerjee: She was last seen in the show Pishachini and before that, she was known for her film ‘Divya-Dristi’. She’s also been an Assistant Director to Tony Dsuoza for the film ‘Azhar’. After her acting skills, she will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 to prove her daredevil stunts and skills.

Archana Gautam: Last but certainly not least, we have to talk about Archana Gautam, ladies and gentlemen, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 16. She finished as the third runner-up in the show this season, and not just, she was also seen in the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ on Colors TV. Expectations are undoubtedly high from her end, and well, let’s look forward to seeing how she delivers.

Well, this is our list of contestants we feel are set to create a great impact in the coming days in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. What’s your opinion on this, folks? Come on, daredevils, get going and pull up your socks. At the end of the day, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.”. This is your golden opportunity.