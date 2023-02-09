With only four days left for the grand finale, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition tonight. After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, vaars, and race for captaincy, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam made it as finalists. As housemates who survived the game of the master of the house until now, they deserve to be celebrated. Keeping that in mind, ‘Bigg Boss’ summarises the inspiring journey of all the finalists before a crowd of fans cheering for them.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is shown a glimpse of her stint in the house, while the master of the house compliments her for her buland awaaz that is loved nationwide. She’s ruling the hearts of fans and her contribution to this edition is unmistakable. The reputation and love she has earned through the show are unforgettable. After MC Stan is shown his journey, ‘Bigg Boss’ let’s him know that he’s the star of not just P-town, but the entire country, that’s echoing his lingo. The rapper admits that living in the house has been tough, but his rawas experiences on the show are takeaways that he will cherish forever. Shalin Bhanot is celebrated for acting his way to the finale and playing remarkably well.

The master congratulates him on powering through hardships including the ridicule that came with his relationship with Tina Datta and the mental breakdown that followed. Viewers saw the tough and the vulnerable Shalin and that’s what makes him a worthy finalist of this season. Shiv Thakare is told that this season is historic and he’s the example of why it is so. He’s the only one to be crowned as the finalists of two editions of the show. No one could beat him at tasks. An overwhelmed Shiv bows down to the show and the viewers. ‘Bigg Boss’ goes on to talk about Archana Gautam, who is the ultimate entertainer of the season. She picked the right muddas and is the kitchen queen of the house. The master of the house celebrates her as one of the strongest contestants of this season. Stay tuned to the show for the memorable moments of your favourite contestants on the show.