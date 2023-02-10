Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show, is all set to witness the season finale in a few days. As we know, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are the top five finalists of this season.

In the coming episode, Bigg Boss calls each of the contestants and shows them the recap of their journey in the house. Shiv gets called and he gets emotional as soon as Bigg Boss starts praising him. Marathi Bigg Boss 2 winner and Mandali’s Jaan Shiv in this style, Bigg Boss introduces Shiv. In this journey, all his efforts were also shown when he showed passion in every task. Hearing this the audience also started hooting. Shiv gets happy with all the love.

Earlier, Bigg Boss showed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s stint in the house, while the master of the house complimented her. Bigg Boss praised Priyanka and said, “You walked inside the house with your friend (Ankit Gupta) but still most of the time you were alone in the house. You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought, and strength to speak your mind in front of everyone. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai, jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi.”

