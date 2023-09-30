Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled

Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam, who gained fame through her participation in Bigg Boss 16, found herself at the center of a disturbing incident. As per reports in News 18, Archana was allegedly beaten up and manhandled outside the Congress office in New Delhi. The incident has left fans furious and has ignited a debate on the safety and security of public figures.

On Friday, September 29, Archana visited the Congress office in New Delhi, accompanied by her father, with the intention of congratulating party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passage of the Women’s Bill in Parliament. However, what should have been a routine visit took a horrifying turn when Archana was reportedly denied entry into the party’s office.

A video capturing the distressing incident has surfaced online, sending shockwaves through social media. In the video, Archana can be seen being physically pushed and attacked by a group of individuals. Her father, too, is shown lying on the road as Archana cries out for help and asks for water. The sight of a public figure and her father subjected to such violence has left the online community deeply disturbed. Many netizens expressed their shock and disappointment at the incident, labeling it as “heartbreaking.” Some individuals resorted to victim-blaming, prompting others to remind them that violence is never an acceptable response to any situation.