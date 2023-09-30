Television | News

Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam was allegedly beaten up and manhandled outside the Congress office in New Delhi. The incident has left fans furious and has ignited a debate on the safety and security of public figures.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 15:44:56
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled 856974

Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam, who gained fame through her participation in Bigg Boss 16, found herself at the center of a disturbing incident. As per reports in News 18, Archana was allegedly beaten up and manhandled outside the Congress office in New Delhi. The incident has left fans furious and has ignited a debate on the safety and security of public figures.

On Friday, September 29, Archana visited the Congress office in New Delhi, accompanied by her father, with the intention of congratulating party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passage of the Women’s Bill in Parliament. However, what should have been a routine visit took a horrifying turn when Archana was reportedly denied entry into the party’s office.

A video capturing the distressing incident has surfaced online, sending shockwaves through social media. In the video, Archana can be seen being physically pushed and attacked by a group of individuals. Her father, too, is shown lying on the road as Archana cries out for help and asks for water. The sight of a public figure and her father subjected to such violence has left the online community deeply disturbed. Many netizens expressed their shock and disappointment at the incident, labeling it as “heartbreaking.” Some individuals resorted to victim-blaming, prompting others to remind them that violence is never an acceptable response to any situation.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out 849333
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer unveils first look for ‘Kavya Bansal’, check out
Influencers X Bigg Boss X Bigg Buzz: The New Formula To Success? 847972
Influencers X Bigg Boss X Bigg Buzz: The New Formula To Success?
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read 846301
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841973
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations 823266
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations

Latest Stories

Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset 856972
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story 856969
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story
Tumse Na Ho Payega Is Frustratingly Bland 856966
Tumse Na Ho Payega Review: Is Frustratingly Bland
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof
Auto Draft 856957
Marriage is a huge responsibility: Shreya Dave
Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan 856955
Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan
Read Latest News