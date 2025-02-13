Rachi Sharma Promises To Return Soon After Wrapping Up Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is all set to entertain the audience with the revamped version- Kumkum Bhagya 2.0. One of the longest running shows on television, Kumkum Bhagya will soon take a generation leap, paving the way for new characters and leads. After the leap, new actors will step into the role of lead actor and actress, which means that Abrar Qazi and Purvi Rachi will not be part of the show. As the show nears towards the generation leap twist, lead actress Rachi shared a video sharing about the last shoot on the sets of the show.

On her Instagram story, Rachi shared a self video capturing herself after wrapping up the Kumkum Bhagya shoot. The actress greeted her fans and revealed that she had finally wrapped up the shoot of the show and promised to meet again, saying, “See you soon.” In the video she was seen wearing a pinkish red anarkali suit – the same attire where she would fall off the cliff. The tears in her eyes hinted at the emotional moment after the final cut.

As per the storyline, after the generation leap, Purvi’s daughter’s character will play the lead as Prarthna. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod will likely play the female lead opposite actor Akshay Bindra, according to the reports.

Pranali Rathod was last seen in Durga, which turned out to be a flop in terms of TRP. On the other hand, Akshay Bindra appeared in Temptation Island, Four More Shots and other shows.