Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina's marriage is over; couple headed for a divorce

Rahul Mahajan and Kazhakstan model Natalya Ilina who have been married for four years now are on the verge of getting divorced!! A report in ETimes states that they filed for divorce last year.

As we know, Natalya is Rahul Mahajan’s third wife. He had earlier married Shweta Singh and later, Dimpy Ganguly. Marriage to Dimpy had happened through a matrimonial reality show. We at IWMBuzz.com take reference from the report that has come out on their divorce on E Times.

Regarding the reason for divorce, the E Times reports state, “Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and have filed for divorce.”

The report also mentions that at this point, it is unclear whether the divorce procedures are still underway or whether it has been granted.

Rrahul, who was earlier part of the reality show Bigg Boss, appeared onscreen with his wife Nayalya in Smart Jodi, the reality show on married couples on Star Plus.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

