Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Marriage and Divorce with Konkana Sen Sharma

As a current contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey brings a unique and thought-provoking perspective to the discussion of marriage and divorce. He recently opened up about his relationship with actress Konkana Sen Sharma while chatting with fellow contestant Rapper Neazy, aka Naved Sheikh, in the kitchen. This personal insight into their marriage and divorce is sure to captivate readers.

When Neazy asked if Ranbir and Konkana had the same range, Ranvir smiled and replied, “If our range wasn’t the same, why would we get married and have children?” The couple tied the knot in 2010 and had their son Haroon in 2011, but unfortunately, they divorced in 2020.

Neazy also asked Ranvir about the prevalence of divorce in the industry, to which Ranvir responded that it’s not specific to the industry but rather a societal issue. He emphasized the profound importance of the feminist movement, stating that it’s often abused and that men and women need to understand each other’s perspectives. Ranvir’s views on the feminist movement, shaped by his personal experiences, are a crucial and enlightening part of the conversation on gender dynamics.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma’s relationship began in 2007, and they married in a low-key ceremony in 2010. Despite their divorce, they continue co-parenting their son Haroon, and Ranbir has been heard talking about his son on the show. Ranbir’s candid and open conversation with Neazy has given fans a genuine glimpse into his personal life and thoughts on relationships and gender dynamics.