Reem Shaikh Gets Ready To Face The Camera After Her Miraculous Escape In Accident, Says ‘The Show Must Go On..’

Reem Shaikh recently claimed to have a ‘miraculous escape’ after she faced an accident which could have gone worse for her!! Reem shared her story a few days back, where she said that she got into a tangle, when an accident took place, which could have taken her life too. Reem who has now started believing in miracles after the incident, showed her fans and well-wishers her scarred face which had bruises and injuries from the accident.

She had written after the accident, “3.9.24. I met with an unfortunate incident but God saved me from an accident that could’ve changed my life. What are miracles… not your favourite chocolate appearing in your hand with a click of your fingers but God’s timing and planning.”

Now, we see the usual chirpy and positive Reem readying to face the camera yet again. Yes, you can watch the video that she has posted, where she goes through the make-up on her injury-scarred face. The make-up man seems to be working out a means to cover up her injuries. Reem confidently, captions her post as ‘The show has to go on’…

A lot of replies from friends and well-wishers from the fraternity, who have given a shoutout to Reem for her courageous zeal are there to be seen.

You can check the video and post here.

View Instagram Post 1: Reem Shaikh Gets Ready To Face The Camera After Her Miraculous Escape In Accident, Says 'The Show Must Go On..'

Courtesy: Instagram

Certainly, life is not a bed of roses and one does see the process of falling down and indulging in an uphill battle. Setbacks and downfalls are part of life, and there is nothing more optimistic than understanding all of this and moving ahead in life!!

Best of luck, Reem!!