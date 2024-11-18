Reem Shaikh Recalls The Horrific Moment When She Felt Her ‘Career Is Gone’

Reem Shaikh needs no introduction. She is the gorgeous and young talent of Indian television who has proved her worth in her every portrayal. Though she managed to get things easy, there was a horrific moment in her life that made her believe that her career was gone. Let’s check out what made the actress feel her career is gone though she is one of the most popular stars in the town.

In a recent roundtable interview with television’s famous stars like Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla, Shivangi Joshi, and Anita Raaj on producer Rajan Shahi’s YouTube channel Director’s Kut Production, Reem Shaikh recalled the moment when she felt that her career is gone. She said, “The incident when I burnt like one side of my face. I was shooting for a cooking show, and I was making Chashni, and I don’t know if it was overheated or what, and it just splashed, and this side (right) of my face was burned.

Further, Reem reveals that, “When it happened, the first thought was ok ‘career gone’; think of something else, do this, and do that. My strongest belief in God that I have just helped me overcome that whole situation.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla also shared her story, revealing, “Unfortunately Reem, with your story I resonate because I also got burned during my last show once, twice actually Injust understood that the show must go on. Showing your scars, you’re normalizing it for other people. We don’t have to be all pretty and prim and proper anymore.”

Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, and other actresses in the conversation praised her for sharing her burned face.