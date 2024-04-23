Reports: Bigg Boss 9 Fame Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary expecting their first baby?

The lovey-dovey pair of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, who fell in love in the Bigg Boss house during their stay inside in the 9th edition of the show, seem to be giving us the good news of them being pregnant.

Yes, Prince and Yuvika who dated for a long time, and got married in 2018, seem to be extending their family now. Rumour mills have gone overboard talking about Yuvika being pregnant.

The rumours of their pregnancy began after Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast featuring Prince Narula went viral. In the podcast, while talking, Bharti playfully asked Prince, when are they planning to have a baby. Referring to her child, Golla, Bharti asked Prince, “When is Golla coming?” Prince said, “Very soon.” Ever since then, the news of them expecting their first child has been making rounds.

Their fans have taken it for granted that Yuvika is pregnant. There have been many reports surfacing all around, about the couple expecting their first baby after 5 years of marriage. In one of the normal social media posts of Yuvika, fans and well-wishers congratulated her on her pregnancy. However, there is no confirmation provided by the couple or clarification on the same yet.

We surely await to hear the best news from Yuvika and Prince!! Are they certainly going to be parents soon?