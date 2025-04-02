Reports: Ektaa Kapoor To Bring Back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi With Smriti Irani & Amar Upadhyay

Good news for daily soap fans as the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is likely to return to screens again. The show’s producer is known for setting new benchmarks with her shows, bringing new twists with timeless trends. She became a household name with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Both the shows have left a lasting impact. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu has left such an impact that, to date, shows, ads, or reels recreate the scene of Smriti Irani introducing the family members at the beginning of each episode. So get ready because, with the comeback of the show, fans can revisit the memory lane with a new twist.

As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, the classic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is likely to return to the screen with the original cast Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani in the lead roles as Mihir and Tulsi. Earlier the show ran from 2000 to 2008 and ran successfully for eight years. However, the new version of the show will be finite, and the preparations are in full swing. Ektaa Kapoor and the team are keeping every information about the show private to build up anticipation.

Interestingly, the new version will also begin with Smriti Irani as Tulsi introducing her family members. Also, reports suggest that actor Amar exited from Doree 2 mainly because he was approached for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The producer is planning to announce the show’s comeback in June 2025. However, there are no official confirmations or reports about the same.