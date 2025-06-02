Shagun Sharma Bags Lead Role In Revival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The well-known actress in the television business, Shagun Sharma, has bagged a big role in the revival of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ever since the news broke about the show’s revival, fans have been eagerly awaiting what they will see this time. According to the reports, the lead actress, Smriti Irani, will reprise her role as Tulsi, and the lead character, Aman Upadhyay, will also reprise his role as Mihir Virani. However, the buzz has been around about the new generation leads as this one would be a special and big opportunity for any actor.

The talented actress Shagun Sharma has bagged the big role of a female lead in the revival of the show. According to reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Shagun will play the female lead character, whose name will be ‘Pari,’ in the show. From appearing in side characters to bagging a big role under a big banner, Shagun has come a long way in her career.

Shagun Sharma has appeared in shows such as Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ishq Par Zor Nahi, Harpoul Mohini, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Tu Aashiqui, and many more.

Talking about the male lead opposite Shagun Sharma, there are no details about the same. Additionally, the makers have yet to confirm these reports and unveil details about the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting every little news about the revival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The Orginal series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started in 2000, and it is all set to make a grand comeback after 25 years in 2025