Reports: Shivangi Joshi in talks for Naagin 7?

The new buzz around the cult show Naagin 7 was kickstarted recently when Producer Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 7 is surely on the way!! Ekta put up a post with the caption reading Naagin 7, and played around in a video whether anyone wants to know where Naagin is. She said that the girl in the video would tell us about Naagin.

Well, a lot of names have been discussed by media scribes about having the possibility of being cast for Naagin. Names such as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and many others have been speculated about. As we know, actors like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Tejsaswi Prakash etc have played the titular roles before.

Now, the big buzz is that Shivangi Joshi is in talks for playing the main role in Naagin 7. As we know, Shivangi was locked to play the lead in Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Sony TV along with Harshad Chopda. However, Shivangi is no longer part of that project.

Instead, rumour mills have it that Shivangi is in talks for Naagin 7.

Well, well, Shivangi fans who were disappointed some time ago, might be breathing easier now!! Will you want to see Shivangi in Naagin 7?

Naagin has been a cult show for Balaji Telefilms which has only gotten better and bigger!! We hope the new edition will be the best of all!!

Only time will tell.