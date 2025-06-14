Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant questions his mother; opens out about his health issue

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) caring for each other by showering their love and concern, but never expressing with each other that they are in love. As we know, the wedding plan of Vikrant and Malla was only to make Mannat jealous and confess her love. While the wedding preparations have begun, Malla wanted to kill Mannat and created the fire mishap during the mehendi function. However, we wrote about Vikrant saving Mannat. The two of them also indulged in a close moment when Vikrant got injured and Mannat helped him out.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant now growing extremely suspicious of his mother Neelu. As we know, Neelu has been giving Vikrant a certain medicine which will make him lose his memory of the past. But the medicine has been having side effects which have been troublesome for Vikrant.

Vikrant will be seen addressing the issue and questioning his mother about the juice that she gives him, which makes him weak in his mind and body. Vikrant will be for the first time, seen questioning his mother on her actions and also telling her that he has never meant to doubt her love.

Will Vikrant know the truth of his birth lineage?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.