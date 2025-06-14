Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Akshat thanks God for the miracle; Ishana gets angry at Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) succeeding in resurrecting the memory of Sudesh, Adit’s father. As we know, Mangal was the one who spotted him and got him back home. The doctor claimed that the mental trauma he faced during the accident had made him lose his memory. This made Saumya happy. But we saw Mangal and Kusum putting constant efforts to recreate sequences of the past to revive Sudesh’s memory. We wrote about Mangal wearing her mangalsutra and sindoor to give him the feeling that he was at home and all was well. Mangal faked her fall which was similar to an old incident, which made Sudesh stand on his own leg and being concerned for Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see the family being happy as Sudesh will continue to show signs of gaining back his memory. At the dining table, Sudesh will find out that the soup he is drinking needs salt. He will also talk about a happy past as a family. This will make both Adit and Mangal happy and they will serve him as a couple.

Seeing this, Akshat will be happy. He will thank God with folded hands and will further wish that his mother and father be like this, together. Adit and Mangal and Ishana will see this sight. Ishana will scold Mangal for giving a feel that she was back home as Adit’s wife. Ishana will tell Mangal that this will affect Akshat badly if he gets to know that they are faking their relationship.

