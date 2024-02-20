#RIP: Rituraj Singh passes away at the age of 59

Thespian actor Rituraj Singh who was recently seen in Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa on Star Plus, has passed away. This shocking piece of news has left us dumbfounded as the day begins today. Rituraj passed away at the age of 59. We hear that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest last night (19 February) and ultimately succumbed. He was also dealing with pancreatic ailments for which he was hospitalized recently, is what we hear.

Rituraj has been a busy actor, having been seen in Rohit Shetty’s recently released Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force. He was doing very well for himself down South too.

Known for some amazing portrayals in TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Kutumb, K Street Pali Hill, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kulvaddhu, Hitler Didi, Diya aur Baati Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rituraj has been a versatile actor, bringing to life all kinds of roles of varied genres.

On the web front, Rituraj has done remarkably in the last few years with series like The Test Case, Criminal Justice, Bandish Bandits, Made In Heaven etc.

On the big screen, Rituraj had phenomenal releases like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate, Tamil film Thunivu etc.

Rituraj and his infectious smile, and effervescent screen presence will surely be missed.

The acting industry has lost a gem of an actor today!!

RIP!. IWMBuzz.com sends out condolences to his family and prays for the departed soul.