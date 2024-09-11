Rohit Purohit Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Armaan’s Look For His Sangeet In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Looks Stunning In Turban

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is headed towards big drama during the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). The engagement of Armaan and Abhira created a lot of buzz recently and had drama hovering around the ring going missing. Now, drama is at its peak and it is already revealed that Armaan and Abhira’s Sangeet will happen in a roadside Dhaba, which will make it unusually special.

Yes, so all eyes are on this Punjabi flavour in the show, with the Dhaba style sangeet happening. Rohit Purohit put up a video of him in a turban look from the sangeet. He is seen holding a guitar in his hand and playing it. Armaan’s look in the blue sherwani and yellow turban with his glasses on looks dashing and hot!!

You can take a look at the video of Armaan’s glimpse at the Sangeet here.

View Instagram Post 1: Rohit Purohit Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Armaan's Look For His Sangeet In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Looks Stunning In Turban

Courtesy: Instagram

Rohit actually promises all the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans with a big visual treat, via pictures from the Sangeet this evening!! Amidst this, as the preview suggests, Abhira’s inability to conceive is also going to be a big turning point in the show.

Are you all excited for the Sangeet of Armaan and Abhira? So are we!!