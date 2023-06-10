Rubina Dilaik's car meets with an accident, read details

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik, recently faced a sudden setback when her car was involved in an accident. As per reports in Times Of India, Rubina’s car was involved in an accident, leaving fans deeply concerned about her well-being. Abhinav took to Twitter and revealed about Rubina’s accident.

Actor Abhinav swiftly reassured everyone that Rubina is safe and receiving the necessary medical attention via his tweet. He shared photos of his damaged car and captioned the photos, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik”

Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/mOT5FPs4Vo — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) June 10, 2023

Mumbai Traffic Police’s Twitter handle responded to the tweet and wrote, “Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place.”

Rubina is best known for portraying Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu, which marked her acting debut. Her other notable work includes Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju. Dilaik made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal’s Ardh in 2022.

