Rubina Dilaik’s X (Twitter) Account Hacked; Actress Makes Fans Aware

Rubina Dilaik, the actress with the X factor, is in a troublesome situation!! She has announced on social media that her X account has been hacked. She warns her fans and well-wishers to stay away from any engagements with her hacked profile. She reported on social media, that her X account had been hacked.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has stated that his /her social media account has been hacked. Security breaches on social media profiles are happening a lot these days, and related cyber crime cases have been notified too.

As for Rubina, she is presently enjoying her motherhood after delivering twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa. Actor and husband Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been busy with their parenthood. However, they have often found time for their fans, as they keep them updated on the happenings in their life through social media.

You can check Rubina’s post and announcement here about her hacked X profile.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We hope Rubina can sort this problem soon and identify the hacker and get her account back. Till then, her fans will have to keep away from her X account. Awareness against cybercrime has to be to the maximum, as such cases have been reported often!!