Sanika Amit Reflects on 100 Powerful Episodes as Lakshmi: A Role That Inspires Millions

When COLORS launched Mangal Lakshmi, it was a story about sisters standing up for each other. Today, that story has evolved and roared into the spotlight with Lakshmi Ka Safar, which celebrates a glorious 100 episodes this week. And the numbers tell the tale: The show has stormed into the Top 2 on the TRP charts, solidifying its place in viewers’ hearts and on primetime. What began as a slice-of-life story has become a larger-than-life journey of resilience, womanhood, and identity.

At the heart of it all is Lakshmi, first seen as the soft-spoken, protected younger sister, now a woman challenging her circumstances. As audiences fell in love with Lakshmi, her journey organically took center stage. Played with stunning emotional depth by Sanika Amit, Lakshmi’s arc has become a cultural conversation about women winning over the uncertainty of life with determination.

Right now, tensions in the story have reached a simmering boil. Lakshmi is at odds with her mother-in-law, Gayatri, who blames her for publicly exposing a long-buried secret. But Lakshmi, undeterred and driven by compassion, is determined to mend what’s broken — and reunite a mother with her estranged son. Who will this battle of pride versus purpose?

Speaking about the show completing 100 episodes, Sanika Amit shares, “Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of a women discovering her voice in a world that often tries to undermine her. When we began with Mangal Lakshmi, I never imagined Lakshmi’s character would strike such a powerful chord with audiences. To see her evolve from a sheltered younger sister to a woman standing up for herself — even when the world turns against her — has been rewarding and moving for me as an actor. The current track has been one of the most challenging and exciting to portray with Lakshmi standing between two fractured hearts, trying to heal them while also battling accusations. I am beyond grateful to the viewers who have embraced this story with such love, and to the creators for writing a character that continues to inspire me every single day.”

Stay tuned to ‘Lakshmi Ka Safar’, airing only Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm on COLORS!