Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Parag threatening all in the house to not meddle with his approach towards Prem. Moti Baa asked Babuji to wash the groom’s feet as part of their family ritual. However, Anupamaa requested that she would do it in the place of Raahi’s father. Later, Ansh was given the responsibility of washing the groom’s feet. Raahi’s quick thinking saved Badshah’s life and the family was grateful to her. Parag and Vasundhara requested Anupamaa to allow them to handle the wedding expenses. Raahi suggested that they send the invitations for the wedding online, to save money. The wedding invitations of the Kothari family looked lavish and grand, while the Shah family placed hand-written invitations for the puja. Parag was shocked to see Gayatri’s name as mother to Prem in the invitation. However, Moti Baa revealed to Parag that Khyati wanted it that way. Moti Baa questioned Anupamaa on their hand-written cards. Raahi discussed the E-invites that they planned to send, but Moti Baa refused the idea and asked them to make cards and invite people personally. Moti Baa showed their lavish shiny card to Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa noticed the bride’s name to be written as Suman instead of Raahi. Anupamaa mentioned it to Moti Baa. However, Moti Baa told them that every bride in their household had gone through a name change after marriage. Prem objected to it, while Raahi explained about her life from childhood till now, where she had gone through a lot of name changes. She talked about the importance of the name Raahi which she chose for herself. Raahi talked about not leaving behind her name. Anupamaa and Raahi requested not to have a name change. But Moti Baa expressed her adamancy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhir and Charu being happy with their Roka ceremony happening. Abhira talked to Shivani about her family. Abhira joined hands with RK to uncover the secret that Dadisa held close to her chest. At the Sangeet ceremony, Abhira wanted to ask Armaan about his mother, but RK stopped her. Armaan’s father advised Armaan to talk to Abhira and clear all ill feelings between them. At the Sangeet, RK and Armaan turned into dhol players and handled the situation. Shivani came into the Poddar house. Dadisa was shocked to see Shivani. She now feared that the truth of the past would come out. RK confessed his love to Abhira, but Abhira refused. However, Armaan saw the love confession scene and assumed that Abhira accepted RK’s love and felt bad.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Unnati misbehaving with Reet. Raghav got Unnati to apologize to Reet. Dhruv got a job and Reet was happy about it. Meanwhile, Viren continued to harass Poonam, and Reet tried to tell Raghav about it. Neeta met Reet before her house and they both conversed happily. Suddenly, Neeta felt giddy and fell unconscious, leaving Reet with no option but to get Neeta inside her house. Sharda took this opportunity to her own advantage and complained to Raghav about Reet’s courage to bring Neeta home when she very well knew that he did not like her. Raghav grew impatient and remained outside his own house till the time Neeta went out. Raghav questioned Reet on her decision, and Reet explained the situational demand. She asked Raghav about the truth related to Neeta and why he hated her. However, Raghav chose not to reply. Fufaji organized a Valentine’s Day party for all. Raghav and Reet dressed well for the occasion. Dhruv and Unnati came for the celebration. At the party, Viren’s friends mocked Raghav and Reet’s relationship. One of the friends set his evil eyes on Reet and kept admiring her beauty. When he got a chance, he slipped into the washroom following Reet. Reet was in trouble as the guy approached her and made dirty advances. However, Raghav came in and saved Reet. While thrashing the guy, Raghav told the man that Reet was not his guarantee wali biwi, but his wife. Reet had tears in her eyes. The guy announced in public about Reet not being Raghav’s wife. Raghav thrashed him more and made him accept that she was his wife. Raghav and Reet won the last round of the Valentine’s game. Unnati locked up Pooja in the store room and took her phone. Dhruv confessed his love to Unnati. Both hugged, which made Raghav and Reet happy. Raghav made Reet his friend.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Popatlal choosing to feed grains to pigeons on Bhide’s bike Sakharam. This created an argument between Bhide and Popatlal which required Bapuji to play the peacemaker. All of it resulted in Popatlal organizing a special place in Gokuldham Society to feed pigeons. Popatlal was asked to interview Bluetooth Baba. But when he went there, he was welcomed by an eerie ambience. The Baba told Popatlal that he was about to enter Bhoot Yog. This shocked Popatlal who started seeing scary happenings on his way back. On reaching the society, he saw lights flickering at Verma’s house. He went in to check but got scared when he saw skeletons inside the house. He called Iyer, Taarak, Bhide, Sodhi for help and they tried to go in and find out what was happening.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with a theft happening in the house, during which Adit could not do anything to save his parents. This upset him a lot and he broke down. Kusum blamed Saumya for bringing in an unknown caretaker who took advantage of their situation. Adit, however, sided with Saumya. The kids planned a Valentine’s party for their mother. They decorated the house and also danced with Mangal. Adit too joined in their celebration and they appeared as a happy family. Amidst this, Saumya who had made arrangements for their special Valentine’s date in a hotel, sent a message to Adit to come to the place. However, Ishana deleted the message. Saumya came home in an angry mood and yelled at Adit for not coming, and blamed Mangal for deleting the message. Lakshmi was shocked to know that Kartik had suffered partial memory loss. Raghuveer came home and was shocked to see Jiya inside the house. He questioned Lakshmi as to how she believed in this memory loss story. Kartik developed a bond of friendship with Lakshmi. For Valentine’s Day, Kartik made Jiya a gift, with embroidery on a handkerchief. But he made the initials KL which was pleasing for Lakshmi. Lakshmi and Kartik decorated the terrace for Jiya’s surprise for Valentine’s. However, when Jiya took Kartik out of the house for the celebration, Lakshmi remained locked up on the terrace. Lakshmi got wet in heavy rains. When Kartik was with Jiya, he suddenly remembered about Lakshmi and went home to find Lakshmi sick in the rain. Kartik took care of Lakshmi.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Shubhankar apologizing to Jhanak for all the past problems he created in her life. Jhanak got trapped in a wrong job offer scam which led her into a shady place. During Arshi’s baby shower, Srishti decided to apologize to Jhanak, but Arshi yelled at her. Jhanak escaped from the brothel and reached the police station. Choton brought Jhanak home from the police station. Aniruddh was worried for Jhanak, but Arshi got upset with his interest in Jhanak. Arshi could not accept the fact that her mother was sympathizing for Jhanak.

