Serial Twists Of Last Week (14-20 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raghav apologising to Anupamaa for his violent behaviour. Anupamaa was worried about Ishaani’s habits and decided to talk to her. Parag met with an accident and this brought a worried Khyati to the Kothari house to see him. However, Prem and Aryan’s huge fight over their thoughts on Khyati created a stir in the house. Aryan’s dirty act of getting the sympathy of his father and family came to the fore as he picked up regularly on fights with Prem and Raahi. Prem and Raahi performed a skit which made Khyati emotional. Aryan fought with her and did not consider her to be his mother. Khyati went missing from Asha Kunj and this made Parag worry. Parag was shocked as he was asked to check out on a dead body, while the police felt it was Khyati. This moment of anguish made Parag realise the worth of his wife in his life. Anupamaa pestered Parag to come and attend the party held for his and Khyati’s anniversary. The police closed in on finding out about the attacker of Raahi. Raghav felt guilty and wanted to confess his crime before Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Ruhi’s words hurting Abhira a lot. Ruhi drank coffee, after which she fainted in Armaan’s arms. Armaan lifted her and rushed her to the hospital. Abhira was tense and rushed too to the hospital. Meanwhile, in Abhira’s absence, Armaan and Ruhi heard the heartbeat of the kid for the first time, which gave Abhira a left-out feeling. However, Armaan made amends by showering all love on his baby’s mother. Ruhi developed a liking for Armaan and found herself moving away from Rohit’s memories and getting drawn closer to Armaan. Above all, Ruhi got jealous upon seeing Armaan and Abhira happy. Ruhi checked out of the hotel without telling Armaan and Abhira. Ruhi’s fight with Abhira left Armaan restless. Armaan and Abhira were surprised to see Krish join the firm. Abhira longed to experience the feeling of being pregnant.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Raghav coming in the way of the bullet hitting Reet, and taking the bullet on himself. Reet was shocked, and she rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced critical. Sharda got tense as Viren was not able to kill Reet and got Raghav shot. Sharda planned to kill Reet with a poisoned injection when she got to know that Reet had only heard a portion of the recording and had assumed that Neeta Chawla was the killer. She told Anuradha and Dhruv about Neeta being the killer of Reet’s father. This created anger in Dhruv for both Unnati and Raghav. While Reet prayed for Raghav’s recovery, he got better with time. Reet confessed his love before an unconscious Raghav. After Raghav got better, Sharda provoked Raghav by telling him about his mother being responsible for Reet’s father’s death. An agitated Raghav confronted Neeta but she remembered nothing. She fainted, and that was when his son Rohit made an entry. Through Rohit, Raghav and Reet got to know that he was only Neeta’s adopted son and that she had lost her memory years back. This melted Raghav’s heart where he felt that his anger for all these years for his mother was unwanted. Raghav made up his mind to bring his mother home. He went to Neeta’s place and asked her to come with him. However, when she denied it, he whipped himself before her so that her motherly love could come to the fore. Neeta melted and went with Raghav to his house. Raghav gave a warm welcome to his mother and Unnati too, united with her mother. Sharda manipulated the confused mind of Neeta and made her believe that she was a killer. Upset at being called a killer, Neeta went out of the house, only to be caught in an accident. Rohit saved her and he confronted Raghav for labelling her as a killer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Jethalal figuring out that it was the work of Bhootnath, the contractor who had asked one of his men to lock Verma’s house. The man had locked Jethalal’s house, mistaking it to be Verma’s house. Gogi and Tapu got into an argument over the upcoming cricket match between Manipur Mahabalis and UP Allrounders. While Gogi supported Manipur, Tapu supported the team of UP. There was a pizza party at stake, which the loser had to give to the Tapu Sena. Gogi won the challenge and was happy. When he told about his interest in cricket to his friend Rocky, he talked about an investment which could get him big money. Gogi wanted to try it out and decided to put Rs 5000. He dreamt of buying his dream bike with the money got. As told by Rocky, Gogi went to the bank and opened a new bank account for himself. However, on finding Popatlal in the bank, he got scared and accidentally dropped his ID card.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Bhavya meeting Adit at the Gauri Pujan where he shamed her for her being overweight. Bhavya gave back in the right way to Adit, though. Mangal was excited when Kapil gave her the opportunity to start a new branch of Pehla Swad in Delhi, where she wanted to be. Mangal reached Delhi and missed her kids. Kapil asked Mangal to take a cake for a certain kid in a boarding school as he missed his family. Mangal gave the cake to the school staff, without realising that the kid was her son, Akshat. Mangal got into her car and started when Akshat ran on the road, calling out for his mother when he fell. The teachers treated him when he demanded that the lady to be back. The school staff called Mangal back, and she had an emotional reunion with her son. Akshat told her about his problems, and Mangal was determined to fight for him. Mangal went to Adit’s house, where Saumya was shocked to see her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week a major drama with Anjana calling Aniruddh back home. Aniruddh came to the Basu house along with Jhanak. The family talked about their wedding preparations. Aniruddh met Arshi to sign the divorce petition. Jhanak wanted their wedding to happen after the divorce hearing. Basu family went out to shop for the wedding, where they saw Arshi with Siddharth at a shop. Arshi introduced Siddharth to them. Apu fainted on stage, and this worried Lalon.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.