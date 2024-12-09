Serial Twists Of Last Week (2-8 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Ansh’s birthday celebration leading to an uncalled-for mishap in the Shah house. In Anupamaa’s absence, there was a fight between Raahi and Maahi which grew bigger and took ominous proportions when Raahi was about to slap Maahi but ended up slapping Baa. This shocked the whole house. Baa who was humiliated to the core left home and pledged that she would return only when Anupamaa got back. Raahi got guilt-stricken and sought an apology, but the Shahs were angry with her. Raahi shut herself up in a room and got the comfort of Prem. Prem stood with Raahi even when her family was against her. When Anupamaa returned, she was welcomed by the unceremonious ambience in the house. To top it all, Jigna blamed Raahi for not being able to meet her husband who got into a coma soon after. The police team came to tell the Shahs about many people taking ill upon having their food. Anupamaa was speechless at the continuous series of problems but took responsibility for whatever happened. The police arrested her. Raahi got all the more sad. Prem called people for help and got Anupamaa out of jail. Raahi tried to ask forgiveness from Anupamaa, but Anupamaa was detached. Motherly emotions later took over, and Anupamaa and Rahi united. They hunted for Baa and brought her home. Paritosh got angry at Radha and threw her out of the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week. Abhir was found in Kiara’s room, which made Armaan angry. Both Abhir and Armaan got into a fight, after which the Poddars dragged Abhir to the police station and were about to lodge a complaint. However, Manish stopped Abhira from taking any drastic steps and told her that Abhir was her brother. Abhira and Abhir were shocked to know of Akshara’s past, and Abhira did not want any police complaint against her brother. She tried as much to talk to Abhir, but Abhir’s resentment and hatred came forward. Abhira promised Manish that she would try to set things right and get Abhir home. Abhir asked Abhira about Akshara’s death, and Ruhi told Abhir that Armaan was responsible for Akshara’s death. Armaan was forced to write a letter stating the facts about Daksh so that Abhira could know about it. However, Rohit had a changed heart and allowed Abhira and Armaan to raise Daksh. Armaan had the onus on him, to stop Abhira from reading the letter. For Daksh’s Anna Prashan function, the Poddars invited Abhir who was the uncle of the kid. When the pandit asked Abhir to give the kid to its mother, Abhir gave it to Ruhi and not to Abhira. This shocked Abhira.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms ended last week after a glorious run of more than seven years. However, the viewers did not have a proper end to the show, which broke many hearts. The last week, had major drama with Preeta confronting Shaurya for hurting Palki’s hand. However, when Preeta slapped Shaurya, Shaurya almost went to hit back Preeta. Karan stopped him and this angered one and all. Shanaya got to know the shocking truth that Shaurya was not interested in her, and loved Palki. Shaurya refused to marry Shanaya, and this brought about bigger drama. When the family opposed Shaurya’s decision, Kareena sided with Shaurya. Rakhi reprimanded Nidhi for all her games against the family and told the truth about Rajveer being Karan’s son. This shocked Preeta, and she fainted. The doctor gave the family the ultimatum of Preeta’s life being in danger.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, an engrossing drama hovering around the birthday celebrations of Sodhi. Sodhi’s friends wanted to celebrate the moment with a booze party and kept calling Sodhi when he was with Mrs Sodhi. Mrs Sodhi got irked by the constant calls and asked Sodhi to take the call on speaker, which made Mrs Sodhi aware of the party planning. To nullify it, she asked Sodhi to get his friends for a paratha party at home. However, Sodhi’s friends pleaded with Mrs Sodhi to allow Sodhi to have a party with them and promised her that Sodhi would not drink. Mrs Sodhi agreed to let Sodhi go along with his friends but appointed Bhide as the spy to look after Sodhi and not allow him to drink. Madhvi, later, got tense about Bhide too ending up drinking. To keep a watch on both Sodhi and Bhide, the ladies sent Popatlal along. At the party, Sodhi’s friend spiked Sodhi’s drink which resulted in Sodhi having alcohol. This put Bhide and Popat in a tension-filled moment as Mrs Sodhi would not spare them. To make matters worse, Sodhi went missing at the party.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Saumya fainting at the temple in the presence of Mangal. Mangal took her to the nearby clinic where Mangal was shocked to know about Saumya’s pregnancy. Mangal went home to reveal the truth to Adit. Adit was angry at Mangal as usual, but when he learned from Mangal about Saumya’s pregnancy, he was shocked. He went to the clinic to take care of Saumya and brought him home, even when Kusum breathed a sigh of relief as Saumya was out of the house. Adit did not reveal about Saumya’s pregnancy. Instead, he brought her home stating that she was unwell. Kusum, unaware of Saumya being pregnant, forced her to clean the house resulting in Saumya’s ill health being exposed. Later, a few ladies came to Adit’s household to take their share of the money as Mangal was pregnant. The transgenders danced along when Kusum got confused. Adit, though told them that there was no such news and sent them off. Later, Kusum got to know about Saumya’s pregnancy and slapped Adit. Shanti got to know the truth and blamed Kusum for Mangal’s trouble. Shanti asked Kusum to abort Saumya’s pregnancy, as it would cause a problem for Adit’s kids.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Brijbhushan breathing his last, which left Jhanak devastated. Both Vinayak and Aniruddh felt bad for Jhanak and vowed to protect her. Vinayak tried as much to get proof against Srishti’s evil deeds. Arshi fumed in anger when Aniruddh got Jhanak back home. Arshi saw Aniruddh’s closeness to Jhanak and felt insecure. Jhanak mourned a lot with her silence telling a lot of things, during the last rites of her father. Aniruddh told Jhanak that they could be together after his divorce from Arshi. But Jhanak refused the idea. Vinayak expressed his desire to adopt Jhanak, but Srishti got angry. During Brijbhushan’s shraddh ceremony, Aditya told everyone that he would marry Jhanak.

