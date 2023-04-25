Sheen Dass ties the knot with Disha Salian's ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai, see photos

Sheen Dass married Disha Salian's ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai in Srinagar.

Actress Sheen Dass, who rose to fame with the TV show Piya Albela, married Disha Salian’s ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai in Srinagar. The wedding took place in the presence of the couple’s close friends and family. Two years after Disha Salian’s death, her ex-boyfriend Rohan Rai found love again and tied the knot.

Sheen ditched trendy pastels for the special day and opted for a red lehenga complimented with gold jewellery. While on the other hand, groom Rohan sported a white sherwani with a red turban. The photos of their wedding are going viral on the internet.

Sheen Das also took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her wedding. Rohan and Sheen tied the knot on April 22 with a beautiful backdrop of the Kashmir valleys. Sharing the photos, Sheen wrote, “Sheen & Rohan. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”

For the unversed, Sheen Dass and Rohan Rai first met while working on Piyaa Albela. The two became friends at first, but things changed when the actress helped Rohan go through a rough patch in his personal life.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.