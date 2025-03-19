Shivangi Joshi & Harshad Chopda’s New Serial Promo Photos Leak – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Good news for Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda‘s fans: their much-anticipated new show is making headlines on the internet as the photos from the upcoming promo are leaked. Ever since fans discovered that Shivangi and Harshad are paired opposite each other, fans have been excited about the show and witnessing their on-screen chemistry.

Amidst the buzz, a photo from the promo has been leaked online. In the viral photo, Shivani is seen wearing a shirt, her hair tied in a messy bun, and rounded her look with specs, while Harshad looks cool in casual clothing with a long hairstyle. Shivangi and Harshad’s new looks have sparked excitement among fans, while the photo shows a glimpse hinting that both of them have arrived at a shop for shopping.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead, the show has been in talks for a long time now. As per the reports, the release of the show was postponed due to IPL, while fans wondered about the name of the show. Earlier, the show had a tentative title, Bahaarein; however, as per the exclusive news, the show will be titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se. The show will air on Sony TV. Let’s wait and watch when the show will air on TV.

In addition, actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, and Jyoti Neggii are also part of the show.