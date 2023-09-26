Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka]

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV has been winning hearts with its captivating drama. Lead actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have not only been delivering stellar performances on screen but have also been treating fans to delightful behind-the-scenes moments. However, a recent playful incident involving Shivangi has left Kushal amused.

In a world where hectic shooting schedules often demand relaxation in between takes, it’s not uncommon for actors to unwind in various ways. Recently, Kushal, who play the role of Reyansh in the show, took to Instagram to share a BTS video that gave fans a glimpse into one such amusing moment on the set of Barsatein. In the video shared by Kushal, Shivangi, who plays the role of Aradhana in the show, can be seen engrossed in a game of Battle Ground. As she delved into the virtual battlefield, Kushal was on the other side of the camera, capturing her gaming enthusiasm.

While the video itself was a light-hearted moment showcasing Shivangi’s gaming prowess, it also had a surprising effect on Kushal. As the video circulated on social media, fans of Barsatein couldn’t help but gush over the charming friendship between the lead actors. Their ability to balance work and play while maintaining a strong work ethic was clearly on display, endearing them even further to their dedicated fan base.

Check the fun Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka BTS video below!