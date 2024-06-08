Star Plus’ Jhanak completed 200 episodes; Hiba Nawab & others celebrate

The run for Star Plus channel has been consistent where not one or two, but more often than not, multiple shows of the channel make it to the Top 5 every week.

And while you expect the likes of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein to be constant as always, one show that has managed to make a mark for a while now is Jhanak.

The show is hardly six months old but has been a regular feature in the Top 5 or Top 10 shows every week. And for a show that has been doing so well on the charts, it has now reached another milestone.

Jhanak completed 200 episodes recently, and while the cast and crew did not have a huge celebration with cake-cutting and the other things, they did acknowledge this special feat and did a happy dance recently.

As seen, in one of the stories shared by actor Kajal Pisal, who plays the role of Tanuja in the show, a few members of the cast were seen enjoying themselves celebrating the special feat of completing 200 episodes-

For the uninitiated, Jhanak is an official adaptation of Bengali series Jol Nupur and began with the story of Jhanak, a resilient girl whose life takes a drastic turn when her mother dies and she is forced to marry her cousin’s fiance, Aniruddh. The story then showcases Jhanak’s struggles to survive all by her own.