Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Babita Ji Shares Latest Updates from the Shooting Floor

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a popular Hindi TV serial airing on Sab TV since 28 July 2008. It is produced by Neela Asit Modi and Asit Kumar Modi . It is the most watched program on Sab TV. This serial is currently airing 4000+ episodes.The story is set in Gokuldham, Mumbai, where people from different places, cultures and traditions live happily with each other. The serial emphasises humanity and innocent comedy.

Here are some importent characters of the serial:-

1. Dilip Joshi as ‘Jethalal Champalal Gada’ portrays a Gujarati Jain character on screen. He’s not so educated yet a successful businessman who runs an election shop called ‘ Gada Elections’.

2. Disha Vakani as Daya ‘Jethalal Gada’ , Jethalal ‘s wife.

3. Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra ‘Tappu’Jethalal Gada: Jethalal and Daya’s son; leader of Tappu Sena.

4. Amit Bhatt as ‘Champaklal Jayantilal Gada’Jethalal’s father; Daya’s father-in-law and Tappu’s grandfather.

5. Shailesh Lodha as ‘Taarak Mehta’: The show’s narrator who is a writer and poet by profession; Jethalal’s best friend. Sachin Shroff currently replaced Shailesh Lodha as Tarak.

6.Neha Mehta as ‘Anjali’, Tarak Mehta’s wife. She is a dietician.Sunaina Faujdar – replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali.

7. Tanuj Mahashabde as ‘Krishnan Subramanyam Iyer’: A scientist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu and also the treasurer of Gokuldham society. Babita’s husband. He has a friendly rivalry with Jethala.

8. Munmun Dutta as ‘Babita Krishnan Iyer’: Iyer’s wife; Jethalal’s secret crush; she was a model in the film industry who hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal and had a love marriage with Iyer.

Actress Munmun Dutta, Babita Ji recently shared some pictures straight from the set of TMKOC and wrote specific details in every picture. In the 1st photo she wrote, ” One For the gram “.

2nd one, ” From another angle.. What’s this huge pipe like thing? That’s called an anaconda AC in the industry term#TMKOC. We were waiting in between shot and realised this particular group of us don’t have a picture with each other and decided to click. ”

3rd one, “Pandeyji is being pandeyji His hilarious self”

4th and the last picture, “Why are we in Babita’s house? Well because it’s a set and the rooms of different characters are connected or located next to each other.. You see the window behind? That’s connected to Popatlal’s house and we were filming for the current track. And were waiting in this set while the camera and lights were being set up for the next shot in Popatlal’s house”

That’s how she gave hints to her fans about what’s coming up in the next episodes of TMKOC. She also illustrated how a shooting floor works. It takes a lot of hard work behind what we see on the TV screen.