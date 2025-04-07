Tejasswi Prakash Addresses Constant Marriage Speculation with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash has opened up about the ongoing curiosity surrounding her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. Speaking on the frequent discussions about their marriage, the actor shared that dealing with such attention can be complicated.

She explained that while people without a partner are often not questioned about marriage, her situation is different. Since she is in a committed relationship, she faces constant questions about when the two will tie the knot. According to her, many people believe that since both families are supportive and the couple is serious, there should be no delay in getting married. Tejasswi said this line of questioning puts pressure on them.

She also spoke about how ongoing rumors can become tiring. From speculation about wedding dates to unfounded claims that they are already married, the narratives around their relationship are never-ending. She mentioned that while they do appreciate the affection they receive from fans, it becomes frustrating when false stories are circulated.

Tejasswi emphasized that people often assume things without facts, which adds unnecessary tension. She urged everyone to let them be and allow their relationship to unfold on its own terms.

Despite the noise, she made it clear that their bond remains strong and grounded. She expressed gratitude for the support but also called for respect regarding personal matters.

Her comments reflect the challenges public figures often face when their personal lives become the subject of constant speculation. For now, Tejasswi and Karan appear to be focused on their journey together, without letting external pressure influence their decisions.