Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria’s ‘double role’ track to bring the next big twist

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking drama of Sahiba’s abduction at the hands of the psycho lover Rumi (Harsh Rajput). It was a huge track wherein Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) longed to find Sahiba and get her back safe. It was a big track for the show as it saw its numbers rising high. Teri Meri Doriyaann is presently placed at the No. 2 position, just behind Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show is all set for an Angad- Sahiba union!! But that might not be the case as the makers and channel have planned a shocking twist ahead.

As per a reliable source, “Vijayendra Kumeria’s double role track is soon to start. The show will see Angad being misktaen for a certain Sonu Sood, and there will be mayhem.”

Our source confides in us that a double role track is being planned for the lead of the show, Vijayendra Kumeria. The manner in which it will be played out will be very interesting.

We hear that Sonu Sood will be a look-alike of Angad, but very contrast to him in his mannerisms.

As per the track, Angad has bagged a big business deal of possessing the world’s richest diamond. He aims to use the diamond as the trademark jewel at Brar Jewellers.

We wonder whether this will be a prime reason for look-alike Sonu Sood’s path to clash with that of Angad.

OMG!!

What do you think, folks? So guess, the love confession and union of Angad and Sahiba will have to wait, is what we understand.

We buzzed Vijayendra who said, “Well, there is a mystery or intrigue over someone by name Sonu Sood. I do not want to let the cat out of the bag, you have to watch the show.”

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.