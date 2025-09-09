Top 5 TV Serial News September 9: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 9, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from show’s spoilers, vacation chills to behind-the-scenes glimpses and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Abhira being brought back to the Poddar house, where housemates welcome her, showering flowers. Dadisa will declare that Abhira will stay with them in the Poddar house. However, after staying in jail, trauma hits Abhira, and she often prefers to stay in the dark. Abhira’s behaviour will make housemates emotional.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira returns home; suffers from jail trauma

2) Anupamaa Actor Karan Singh Chhabra Shares Behind-the-scenes Glimpse With Rupali Ganguly

Taking to his Instagram, Karan posted a photo of himself with co-star Rupali Ganguly. He shared the behind-the-scenes glimpse of himself with Rupali at the start of the shoot and after the pack-up. In the first image, Karan and Rupali look into each other’s eyes with excitement for the shoot, while in the other, Rupali is seen stretching while Karan yawns, showcasing their tired selves, making it a hilarious yet realistic post.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar Stuns In South Indian Skirt-top

Sunayana left us in awe of her beauty as she dressed herself in South Indian attire. She wore a mustard yellow blouse with a matching skirt featuring pink embroidery around the edges of the skirt. She teamed her silk skirt and top with a vibrant pink dupatta, creating a compelling view. At the same time, her gajra open hairstyle, dramatic makeup, golden earrings, nose ring, and necklace made the actress look like a goddess.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Pens Birthday Wish For Akshay Kumar

Taking to his Instagram story, Sharad posted a photo of himself with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The duo smiles for the photos where Sharad wishes the actor ‘Happy Birthday’. Replying to Sharad, Akshay Kumar penned a gratitude note saying ‘Thank you, Sharad.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Lights Up Vacation With Her Fashion Choices

Currently, Kumkum Bhagya actress Pranali Rathod is enjoying her time on her vacation with co-stars Megha Prasad, Omna Harjani, and the creative Kiran Gupta of Kumkum Bhagya. From wearing a stunning dark blue slip mini dress to rocking her vibe in a striped shirt and cozy jackets, Pranali looked stunning in every look, and you should take inspiration from the photos below.