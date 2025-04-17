TRP Ratings 17 April: Udne Ki Aasha Stands Tall As No. 1 Show; Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Sees A Rise

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 14 of 2025, 17 April 2025 give us just that!! Well, the cricketing fever of IPL 2025 has truly begun, and its repercussions can be seen in the slight dip in ratings of many shows. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) remains consistent in its ratings and takes the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.0. Though it has also seen a dip in ratings, this is the only show that holds on to a TVR of 2. Anupamaa (Star Plus) sees a drop and settles with a TVR of 1.9 in the 2nd position. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) also sees a drop with a TVR of 1.8. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) sees a rise this week and gets tied in TVR with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 1.8 TVR in the third position.

Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) follows closely with 1.7 TVR. Star Plus shows Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam and Advocate Anjali Awasthi are tied with a TVR of 1.6. Jhanak (Star Plus) sees a dip and has a TVR of 1.5. Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the next with a TVR of 1.4.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors) sees a rise with a TVR of 1.3. Colors reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 drops with a TVR of 1.2 and holds on to a tie with shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), Vasudha (Zee TV) and Ram Bhavan (Colors).

Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has a TVR of 1.1 along with the Colors shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Parineetii and Megha Barsenge. Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV) has a TVR of 1.0. The huge drama of ACP Pradyuman’s death in Sony TV’s CID sees a rise in its TVR from 0.4 to 0.5 this week.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!