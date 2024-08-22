TRP Ratings 22 August 2024: Anupamaa, Jhanak take Top 2 Slots, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Ratings Drop

Starplus channel gains the top four slots in this trp week. TV shows Anupamaa and Jhanak take the top two positions, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Udne Ki Aasha at the top three. New serial Advocate Anjali Awasthi gets the fourth position.

We have finished yet another week of successful runs of TV shows across GECs. We at IWMBuzz.com give our readers a details description of how the week has gone by and speak about the shows that have shown promise with its ratings. As per the ratings released on 22 August 2024,

Top 10 TRP of week 33

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show, holds the top slot with 2.4 TVR. The show has consistently maintained the top position and ratings over the last few weeks. Jhanak

Jhanak, the Star Plus show, remains equally consistent at the top, having secured the second spot with a TVR of 2.3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha jointly take the 3rd spot with a TVR of 2.2. Advocate Anjali Awasthi

The newly launched show on Star Plus, Advocate Anjali Awasthi continues to win hearts and has secured the 4th spot with a TVR of 2.1.It is interesting that the difference in ratings between the top show and the shows following them have narrowed down considerably. The coming weeks will surely be a test of time as any of these top shows can surge ahead and hit new territories with their ratings. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi continues to prove its mettle and has secured a TVR of 1.8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured 1.7 TVR. 6 shows are tied at the TVR of 1.5

Colors’ reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has seen a drop in ratings with a TVR of 1.5 when compared to 1.8 the last week.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (Colors), Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Mangal Lakshmi and Parineetii (both Colors), Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) Mishri & Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Mishri (Colors) & Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (Zee TV) at 1.2 Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) at 1.0 TVR Megha Barsenge (Colors) has a TVR of 0.9

What do you expect in the coming week? Do you see a new show emerging on top? Feel free to comment.