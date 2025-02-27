TRP Ratings 27 February: Udne Ki Aasha And Anupamaa Are No. 1 Shows; Jaadu Teri Nazar: Dayan Ka Mausam Gets A Huge Opening At No 3

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 7 of 2025, 27 February 2025 give us just that!! Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) and Anupamaa (Star Plus) stand tall as the No. 1 shows with a TVR of 2.2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) follows with a very close TVR of 2.1 and takes the No. 2 spot. There is a big development at the No. 3 spot as we have a new show opening with huge ratings. 4 Lions Films’ Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam (Star Plus) opens in a big way with a TVR of 2.0 and takes the No. 3 spot in its launch week.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) follows next with a TVR of 1.9. Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) has a TVR of 1.7, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Star Plus) with a TVR of 1.6. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) and the Colors shows Parineetii and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav secure a TVR of 1.5. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) sees a dip and takes a TVR of 1.4. Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.3.

Megha Barsenge and Ram Bhavan (Colors), Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) and Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) stand joint at a TVR of 1.2. Sony TV’s Indian Idol and the Zee TV shows Vasudha, Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Kumkum Bhagya secures a TVR of 1.1. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV), Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) and Suman Indori (Colors) have a TVR of 1.0. Pocket Mein Aasmaan (Star Plus) has a TVR of 0.8.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!