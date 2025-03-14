TV Summit Season 4: Re-Imagining the Power of TV Advertising

The 4th edition of the TV Summit brought together an esteemed panel of industry experts to engage in thought-provoking discussions on various key topics that influence and shape the future of television. The summit explored how the television industry adapts to the changing media landscape and addresses emerging challenges.

One of the most significant conversations during the event focused on reimagining the power of TV in advertising. The session delved into the evolving role of television in marketing and how it continues to be a dominant force despite the rise of digital media.

The panel discussion on this topic was moderated by Mr. Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, Kidzania Inc., who led an insightful conversation with a panel of distinguished speakers. The panel included Mr. Janardan Pandey, Founder, Nett Value Media & Director, Metier Media; Mr. Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, T&Pm (GroupM); Ms. Divya Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, One Health Assist; and Mr. Shrutish Maharaj, Network Revenue Head – Branded Content & IP Business, Zee Media Corporation Limited.

The session explored various aspects of television’s role in advertising, including its vast reach, brand-building potential, and how it continues to adapt alongside digital media.

Key Excerpts from the Discussion:

Tarandeep: My first question is directed to all of you—Is television dying? This question has been raised repeatedly over the years, yet television continues to survive and bounce back stronger. Let’s begin with Divya—what are your thoughts on TV’s reach and how it can be effectively utilized?

Divya: The idea of TV dying is more of a rhetorical statement than a reality. In fact, TV is still showing growth of around 8 to 10 percent. While it’s true that 62 percent of the advertising share goes to digital, television still holds a strong presence in households across the country. The real question is—how do we make the most of TV’s reach? When brands invest in television advertising, they focus on how to maximize that reach and, more importantly, how much of that reach actually converts into sales. This is where digital marketing has an advantage because it provides clear ROI measurements, which is why many marketers choose to allocate more of their budgets to digital platforms.

Tarandeep: That’s a valid point. How important is ROI in determining TV’s relevance, and how do brands perceive it in comparison to digital advertising?

Janardan: Media consumption has evolved over the years. We started with text, then moved to audio and photographs, and then came television, which combined all of these elements. Today, out of 28 crore households, 21 crore own a TV, making it a massive and unparalleled medium in terms of reach and efficiency. When we compare digital and TV, we need to understand that digital is not a substitute for TV. While people may buy mobile phones to access Facebook and other digital platforms, television has an entirely different impact—it is chosen for a reason, and that reason is its stronger emotional and visual appeal.

Divya: Exactly! The conversation isn’t just about television as a medium, but rather the power of broadcast versus digital. Digital is currently seen as more efficient because it provides real-time return on investment (ROI) and is often more cost-effective. The challenge for television is figuring out how to match that efficiency in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

Janardan: That’s where reach and brand-building come into play. It is unrealistic to expect television to provide the kind of real-time ROI that digital advertising does. However, when it comes to brand-building and consumer trust, television remains unmatched. This is precisely why brands continue to invest heavily in TV advertising—because it plays a crucial role in shaping consumer perception. TV will continue to evolve with technology. As better distribution and streaming options become available, more and more households will return to television-based consumption models.

Shubhamay: I believe saying “TV is dying” is an oversimplification of the situation. The real issue is that brands need to understand the different roles of TV and digital media. TV is not meant to serve as a bottom-funnel marketing tool, and it is unfair to compare it to digital advertising in that sense. Brands must balance between upper-funnel and lower-funnel strategies—while television strengthens brand awareness (upper funnel), digital marketing plays a crucial role in conversions (lower funnel). As an agency, we must evolve to create a harmonious balance between TV and digital. This shouldn’t be a TV vs. digital conversation—it should be a TV AND digital discussion.

Shrutish: I completely agree. Having spent over two decades in television, I can confidently say TV is not dying. If anything, we have seen the regional TV market grow tremendously in the past few years. I have worked extensively across Pay TV, news channels, and entertainment networks, and I have witnessed firsthand how television continues to thrive despite digital’s rise.

During my time at Dangal, I often had debates with others about whether TV was losing ground to mobile content. The argument was that mobile advertising offers cheaper options, but at the same time, TV channels like Dangal consistently delivered high GRP (Gross Rating Points). At the end of the day, GRP is GRP, and television remains a dominant force in mass media advertising.

While digital advertising is certainly growing, it is incorrect to assume that TV is fading away. Both mediums serve different purposes, and brands need to understand how to use them effectively together rather than treating them as competing platforms.

Title Partner: Zee News

Co-Powered By: Dangal TV, Sri Adhikari Brothers Network, Nett Value Media

Partners: KAANS, White Apple

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live