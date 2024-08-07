Udaariyaan Actress Kamal Dadialla Plans Legal Step Against Isha Malviya’s Fans Over Social Media Trolling

Udaariyaan actress Kamal Dadialla, known for her role as Isha Malviya’s mother on the show, is preparing to take legal action against fans of her on-screen daughter Isha Malviya. Following the success of one of her songs, the actress has been subjected to social media trolls, which recently crossed 100 million views. Read below to know more!

Kamal Dadialla’s Action Against Isha Malviya’s Mother And Fans-

In the interview with PINKVILLA, Kamal Dadialla reveals that she has been receiving abusive messages and calls from Isha Malviya’s fans on Instagram. The harassment escalated after the success of her song, leading to a series of troubling interactions on social media. Kamal has accused Isha Malviya’s mother of indirectly supporting the harassment. She claimed to have screenshots of messages suggesting Isha’s mother has encouraged fans to target her.

The actress said that, “I was still ignoring the comments while they were subjected to me, however, now, these so-called fans have started speaking utter nonsense about my mother and my daughter. This is something that I will never let go of. And thus, I posted that video and addressed the issue. I even have a screenshot wherein her mother is motivating fans to harass me and send hate messages to me.”

Kamal also stated that Isha Malviya’s mother indirectly supports her daughter’s (Isha Malviya) fans, which is why she has decided to file a complaint against them. The actress said, “Definitely. I have reported a few accounts to cybercrime, and I am also thinking about registering a police complaint. I have all screenshots of the fans sending me threats, including the message wherein Isha’s mother motivated her fans to harass me.”