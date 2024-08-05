Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin refuses to give his guarantee for Renuka’s loan; Paresh gets emotional

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Renuka being locked in a room by the money shark after she lost her money that she was bringing to pay to the money lender. Sailee (Neha Harsora) saw her locked and got to know about Renuka taking a loan of 17 lakhs from the lender. In order to save her and bring her out, Sailee called Paresh and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) to the office.

The upcoming episode will deal with the shock that Sachin and Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) will receive when they get to know about the loan that Renuka has taken. The lender will tell the family to sign on the guarantee document that they will repay the amount. The lender will want all in the family to sign on it. Sachin will bluntly refuse to sign the guarantee papers and will say that he is not involved in his mother’s act. This will make Paresh emotional. He will start weeping and will tell Sachin that he cannot leave his wife at the place to struggle. This will prompt Sachin too to sign. The lender will want Akash too to be at the place to sign. Renuka will again blame Sailee for all the insults, but Sailee will tell her that she would have had to bear more insults by staying here if her family had not come to save her.

What will happen next?

