Vicky Jain Gets Candid On Laughter Chef Season 2; Labeled As A Product Of Nepotism

Vicky Jain is winning hearts and serving serious laughs on the new season of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment! After the smashing success of its debut, COLORS is back with a fresh season of this hilarious culinary showdown. This time again, Vicky teams up with his wife and cooking partner, Ankita Lokhande, bringing their unbeatable chemistry to the kitchen in a fun-filled mix of food and comedy.

With new faces, twists, and even more laughter, the stage is set for a hilarious ride where celebrity chefs and their unpredictable antics are the main course. Don’t miss the madness as Vicky and Ankita dish out the perfect blend of flavor and fun—it’s the season you don’t want to miss!

In a candid conversation, Vicky Jain shares his excitement and spills the beans on what it’s like to cook up a storm, add some laughs, and bring a new level of fun to the kitchen.

1. What are your thoughts about returning to ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ for its new season with your wife and cooking partner Ankita Lokhande?

A. It feels incredible to be back on the show; this time, the kitchen chaos is bigger and better! As for Ankita and me—we’re a package deal; there’s no escaping that. Laughter Chefs is like our second home now, and stepping into this new season feels like a continuation of a journey that began with the first. The first season will always be iconic—the OG season, as they say. It had its own flavour, its own madness, and it set the foundation for what this show is all about. This season is a completely different ball game. With rookie laughter chefs entering the fray, the energy is fresh, the dynamics are unpredictable, and the chemistry among contestants creates a whole new magic. When we started filming this season, it was built on the nostalgia and warmth of the previous one. But I want the audience to see this as a brand-new chapter, with a fresh perspective. If you try to compare it with the first season, you’ll miss out on the joy of discovering this new ride. The vibe is different, and the camaraderie is evolving. Time just flies, and despite having little to no cooking experience, we still manage to put something edible on the plate!

2. You have been labeled as a product of nepotism. How do you defend it?

A. Call me whatever you want, but you can’t ignore me! Jokes aside, I know this was said light-heartedly, and that’s exactly how I take it—with a laugh. I believe if there’s a perception I can’t change, why stress over it? It’s better to own the moment and move on. In this industry, labels will come and go, but what truly matters is your ability to prove yourself, entertain, and stay relevant. So, whether in the kitchen, in front of the camera, or in business, I let my work do the talking.

3. Have you ever cooked for Ankita or anyone at home?

A. After battling it out in the Laughter Chef kitchen, putting in all that effort, and striving to win, there’s barely any energy left to cook at home! By the time we’re back, it’s all about unwinding and leaving the madness of the kitchen behind. But if I ever gain real confidence in my cooking skills, I would love to cook something special for my mom. She would be over the moon! There’s something about a home-cooked meal that carries so much love.

4. Who are you missing the most from the last season?

A. It’s like returning to the same house but now with new neighbors. The set still feels like home, but we miss some old laughter chefs. Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, and Aly Goni weren’t just co-contestants—they are family. Reem and Jannat are also my 2 Rakhi sisters, which this show has given me for life. We had countless memories of laughing, cooking (or attempting to!), and just chilling together. Aly, especially, was irreplaceable. Not only was he a fantastic cook, but I also remember all of us trying to follow in his footsteps to earn stars from Harpal, sir. Now that he isn’t here, the competition has leveled out—because most of us are still clueless in the kitchen!

5. Do you annoy Ankita intentionally?

A. Annoying Ankita is a love language! Our chemistry is built on playful banter, constant ribbing, and harmless pranks. That’s just how we communicate, and it keeps our relationship lively and fun. Of course, we have our fair share of arguments, but no matter how much we bicker, we always circle back to love. That’s the beauty of our bond—it’s unbreakable. Some couples express love through grand gestures and sweet words. For us, it’s about pulling each other’s legs.

