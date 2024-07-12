Vijayendra Kumeria Bids Adieu To Teri Meri Doriyaann’s ‘Angad Singh Brar’; Check Here

Popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria who enthralled audiences for over a year in the thundering role of Angad Singh Brar in the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to bid adieu to the epic character. The show starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the roles of Angad Singh Brar and Sahiba / Gurnoor has worked wonders for the show. The show had a loyal and successful run for over a year. The show was launched in January last year. As Teri Meri Doriyaann ends on 14 July, the cast and crew are all set to wrap up the shoot for the show today.

Vijayendra sends out his final salutations in the role of Angd Singh Brar with a caption to his story saying ‘Signing off as Angad Singh Brar’. It has been a remarkable run for Vijayendra in the role. He gave all the respect, charm and sensibilities to the character of Angad Singh Brar.

In his post, Vijayendra has placed the prestigious Pagdi and the kada that his character wore for over a year. With his hands folded, he is seen bidding his last respects to the character.

As we know, today is the last day of shoot for Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show which impressed one and all with the lead characters of Angad and Sahiba, took a leap recently with the death of Sahiba. Her look-alike Gurnoor was brought in, but the ratings could not be bettered with time.

We will miss Vijayendra Kumeria in the role of Angad Singh Brar!!

