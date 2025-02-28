Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bride swap drama results in Suraj-Jagriti and Akash-Sapna marriage

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions is headed to a major drama with the weddings of Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) – Sapna (Pranjali Singh) and Akash (Sagar Parekh) – Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) happening. However, there has been confusion with Suraj getting to know that Jagriti is actually Jaggu from the Chitta Basti. So he was hellbent on not allowing Jagriti to marry Akash. During the wedding, Suraj actually planned to stop Jagriti from marrying Akash. Hence he spiked Jagriti’s drink and got her swapped from the wedding, and asked his friend to sit with Akash at the mandap for a while. However, Sapna heard this plan of Suraj and she wanted to play her own game. As we know, Sapna has always loved Akash and wanted to marry him.

The upcoming episode will see big and shocking swaps happening during the wedding as a result of which Akash will end up marrying Sapna and Suraj will end up marrying Jagriti.

Yes, it will come as a shock when the brides’s faces will be revealed after the wedding. This will create a shockwave and panic, and Akash will blame Suraj for the confusion, while Suraj will blame Akash.

What will happen next?

