Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur give us another reason for happiness. As per media reports, Sheetal Thakur is pregnant with her first child.

The news of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla being on the path to becoming parents has added to the list of expectant parents in the entertainment industry. The weekend has brought another such news which is filled with happiness and joy. This is of cute pair Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child soon.

Well, the Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey never talks about his family and personal life to the media. He is totally work-oriented. However, recent news on ETimes flashed this development in Vikrant Massey and Shetal Thakur’s life. The report claimed that they got to know through sources of confirmed reports of Sheetal being pregnant. We at IWMBuzz.com take reference of that report for our writeup here.

As we know, Vikrant and Sheetal had met on the set of ALTBalaji’s web series Broken but Beautiful and had started dating soon after. They got engaged in a private affair in November 2019. They got married in an intimate ceremony in the year 2022, in February.

And now, with them being expectant parents, their fans must be really overjoyed.

With this news coming in, congratulatory wishes have been pouring out for Vikrant and Sheetal from the fans and well-wishers. However, the couple has not made any official confirmation of the same till now!!

We wait with bated breaths for them to announce this news!!

Meanwhile, we at IWMBuzz.com wish Sheetal an easy sail through her pregnancy. May they be blessed with their bundle of joy soon!!