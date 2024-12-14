Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly lands in Mumbai, set for Weekend Ka Vaar

Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, is all set to appear on Bigg Boss 18, and has now landed in Mumbai. The popular reality show will feature Nouran during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she is expected to offer an outside perspective on Vivian’s journey in the game. Her appearance is reportedly an effort by the show’s makers to boost Vivian’s morale after a challenging week.

Vivian, a strong contender in the Bigg Boss 18 house, has recently been facing some setbacks. The actor, known for his roles in Sirf Tum and Madhubala, seemed distracted in the previous week, and there were incidents involving his co-contestants, including a fallout with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra nominating him for eviction. These developments raised concerns about his performance in the game, prompting the makers to bring in Nouran to provide support.

Nouran, who has been an avid supporter of her husband throughout his Bigg Boss journey, took to Instagram to express her longing for Vivian. Sharing a picture of herself enjoying a cup of coffee, she wrote, “I’m not a coffee person unless he is making it for me. But as he isn’t around now, I wanted to sense his presence by getting his most fav thing. I miss you so much, love.” Her heartfelt post resonated with fans, further highlighting the couple’s close bond.

Though this marks Nouran Aly’s first appearance on television, she is no stranger to the entertainment industry. Before marrying Vivian in 2023, Nouran was a journalist and had met him during an interview. Their love story blossomed from there, and the couple tied the knot last year. Nouran has been an active presence on social media, sharing updates and opinions about the ongoing events inside the Bigg Boss house.

Vivian’s recent conversations with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on the show revealed his emotional struggles, especially his anxiety over missing his wife and daughters. Nouran’s appearance is expected to offer him the emotional support he needs and provide valuable insights into his game strategy as he navigates the weeks ahead.