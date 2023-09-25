Television | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for another generation leap, marking the third significant shift in the lives of its beloved characters. In a surprising twist, Harshad Chopdat is set to reprise his role as Abhir, the son of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Sep,2023 13:27:26
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir 855230

The beloved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is no stranger to dramatic twists and turns in its storyline. Now, as per reports in the media, the series is all set for another generation leap, marking the third significant shift in the lives of its beloved characters. Previously, Hina Khan was succeeded by Shivangi Joshi, and later, Pranali Rathod replaced Shivangi.

In recent episodes, viewers were left in shock when Jay Soni’s character, Abhinav, met with a tragic accident. This unexpected twist in the plot tugged at the heartstrings of fans, but it also brought something special for those who supported the pairing of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

As the plot thickens, Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) life is about to take another unexpected turn. She will soon discover that she is carrying Abhinav’s child, a revelation that will undoubtedly add new layers to the narrative. Abhimanyu, portrayed by Harshad Chopda, will step up to embrace the responsibility of raising this child as his own.

Akshara will eventually give birth to a baby girl. It is at this point that the story will catapult into a grand generation leap, introducing viewers to the next chapter in the lives of the Birla family. The new storyline will revolve around Akshara’s grown-up daughter, Naira Sharma, who will take center stage. As per the reports in Just Showbiz, in a surprising twist, Harshad is set to reprise his role as Abhir, the son of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

While official confirmations are still pending, the show’s creators have hinted at an exciting new chapter.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India's premier GEC 854371
Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India’s premier GEC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger 854180
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OMG!! Akshara in danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here 853828
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir's earnest desire 853721
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara shocked to know of Abhir’s earnest desire
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to say 'I Love You' to Akshara? 853265
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to say ‘I Love You’ to Akshara?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara 853024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara

Latest Stories

Sara and Arjun Tendulkar's timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun's 24th birthday, see photos 855228
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar’s timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun’s 24th birthday, see photos
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant 855196
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail 855192
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan 855188
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding 855179
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding
Read Latest News