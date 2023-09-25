Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir

The beloved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is no stranger to dramatic twists and turns in its storyline. Now, as per reports in the media, the series is all set for another generation leap, marking the third significant shift in the lives of its beloved characters. Previously, Hina Khan was succeeded by Shivangi Joshi, and later, Pranali Rathod replaced Shivangi.

In recent episodes, viewers were left in shock when Jay Soni’s character, Abhinav, met with a tragic accident. This unexpected twist in the plot tugged at the heartstrings of fans, but it also brought something special for those who supported the pairing of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

As the plot thickens, Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) life is about to take another unexpected turn. She will soon discover that she is carrying Abhinav’s child, a revelation that will undoubtedly add new layers to the narrative. Abhimanyu, portrayed by Harshad Chopda, will step up to embrace the responsibility of raising this child as his own.

Akshara will eventually give birth to a baby girl. It is at this point that the story will catapult into a grand generation leap, introducing viewers to the next chapter in the lives of the Birla family. The new storyline will revolve around Akshara’s grown-up daughter, Naira Sharma, who will take center stage. As per the reports in Just Showbiz, in a surprising twist, Harshad is set to reprise his role as Abhir, the son of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

While official confirmations are still pending, the show’s creators have hinted at an exciting new chapter.