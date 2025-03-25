Zee TV’s Vasudha Show Priya Thakur feels blessed and calls Nausheen Ali Sardar an “Inspiring co-star, mentor and friend”

Zee TV‘s Vasudha continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and dynamic character arcs. In the upcoming episodes, we will witness Vasudha figure out her relationship as she distinguishes between the reality of the situation and the fake wedding from the ad shoot with Devansh (Abhishek Sharma).

This will further set the stage for a dramatic change in the show’s dynamics. Priya Thakur, who plays the titular role, brings depth and emotion to her character, and her journey is enriched by sharing screen space with seasoned actor Nausheen Ali Sardar, who portrays Chandrika.

While working on sets with her co-stars, Priya Thakur views her interactions with Nausheen on set as more than just work but as an invaluable opportunity to master the craft of acting. Behind the scenes, Priya is inspired by Nausheen’s commitment and innovation in her role. For Priya, working with Nausheen has been a rewarding journey full of positive learning experiences. Priya believes that she has developed greatly under Nausheen’s guidance, and she gives her credit for that.

Priya Thakur said, ”I feel truly privileged to work alongside Nausheen. Every scene with her is a learning experience. She possesses incredible skill and knowledge and has the rare ability to embody her character completely. She brings nuance and depth to every scene, making even the simplest moments impactful. She emphasizes the importance of understanding a character’s emotions, background, and motivations—not just delivering lines. Beyond being immensely talented, she is also warm, supportive, and always open to discussing scenes, sharing insights, and helping me refine my craft. I couldn’t ask for an inspiring co-star, mentor, and friend.”

While Priya and Nausheen share a growing bond off-screen, their on-screen dynamic in Vasudha is set to take a dramatic turn. Audiences will be glued to their screens as tensions rise, eager to see how their characters’ relationship unfolds.

Tune in to Vasudha as the drama escalates every day at 10:00 PM only on Zee TV!