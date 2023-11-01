Director Ismail Umar Khan talks about the reason behind his getting back to direct Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu

Director Ismail Umar Khan, who is currently directing Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu on Star Bharat, says that directing was never his first choice, and he always wanted to become an actor. However, as luck would have it, he soon developed a love for direction.

“Although acting was my first choice, I did get a chance to act in Shaktimaan while working as an assistant. However, I’ve developed a strong passion for directing, which I love. I also indulge in writing and have penned down several intriguing ideas. We’ll have to see when those writing projects come to fruition,” he says.

Ismail further adds, “I was hired exclusively to direct Viraj Dobriyal (Karanvir Bohra) track since I was part of around 200 episodes of last season. Only three people know the character the best, show runner/writer Anshuman Sinha, me and Viraj Dobriyal (Karanvir Bohra). These words of Anshuman Sinha were the reason for getting on board the show.”

The entertainment industry is going through a transformation with the advent of technology, he says, adding, “I embrace change and transformation, but it’s crucial to remember the grammar of filmmaking because I believe that’s where the soul of it truly resides. AI is a powerful force, seemingly unstoppable, but it carries the risk of making us reliant and less mentally active, potentially leading to laziness.”

Talking about the current trends in the market, he says, “Technology tends to prevail over time, becoming something we get accustomed to. However, it’s important to realise that, even in the age of advanced tech, we still need our brains to select and appreciate the right content.”

Ask him who is his inspiration, and he says, “I grew up watching films by iconic directors like Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, and Yash Chopra. Subhash Ghai’s work has also left a mark on me. Nowadays, I’m inspired by directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam, and Raja Mauli. However, I particularly admire Rajkumar Santoshi for his incredible versatility in successfully working across various genres. His approach to filmmaking is something I truly appreciate.”