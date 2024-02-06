My book ‘Sitara The Fallen Star’ is about a particular era of Indian Cinema: Siddharttha Vankar, Creative Director

Creative Director and Showrunner on television, Siddharttha Vankar published his maiden book ‘Love at Manipal’ in the year 2021. Love at Manipal published by Olympia Publishers got him rave reviews and appreciation. Love at Manipal was a college love story set in Manipal, where Vankar completed his education.

Now, Siddharttha Vankar has released his second book titled Sitara The Fallen Star. The book is published by Bookbasket Publishers. The promotion video of the book takes us through the tale of Sitara Mehta, the reigning queen of the 1990s, with three Filmfare Awards under her kitty, and 15 films in production. The megastar had a shocking end when she mysteriously fell off the terrace on one fateful night.

This introduction seems to depict the tale of Bollywood actress Divya Bharti, is what we think.

When asked about it, the Writer Vankar told us, “You need to read the book to know about it.”

Ask him about the idea from which the book was written, Vankar said, “Way back in 2017 I got the idea to write this book based on the Indian film industry… I had a few thoughts and ideas but I couldn’t make a concrete story. But during the lockdown in March 2020, the story started to take shape.”

On his learnings as an author, he said, “The first book taught me a lot in terms of writing style and understanding, and how to make the story plot-driven. It also taught me how to not meander in sub-plots and focus on the main story.”

On juggling between his work and writing, he averred, “I love writing. And since Sitara, I write on my phone. So when I am travelling or waiting for meetings… I keep writing. Writing needs discipline more than time. I try and write one page a day.”

As a message about the book, he stated, “Honestly, I feel this book has a bigger audience than my first. It’s about a particular era of Indian cinema. I hope and wish this book is liked by my readers.”

Best of luck!!