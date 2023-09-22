Television | Personalities

Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Showrunner Siddhartha Vankar

Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani's Show Runner Siddhartha Vankar talks about the new concept of the show and the expectations they have. Read on here at IWMBuzz.com

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Sep,2023 14:30:32
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, the new Dangal show produced by Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Film Company is helmed by the creative mind, Siddhartha Vankar. He is the showrunner of the show. Vankar has creatively helmed successful shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc.

The show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, comes up with the unique situation wherein the girl Pallavi is raised by her mother, giving her a feeling of living life and following her dreams after marriage. However, we also get to see her would-be mother-in-law who eagerly waits for her daughter-in-law to take over all her responsibilities and handle home the way she has done for years. This interesting concept has actors Anushka Merchande, Sucheta Khanna, Jiten Lalwani, Purva Parag and Akshit Sukhija playing the main roles.

Talking about this show and its concept, Show Runner Siddhartha Vankar has this to say, “The main crux of Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani is about a girl who is never taught to face life as such. She is brought up with the thought that her goal is to get married and be a good daughter-in-law and wife wherever she goes. However, she is never asked what she wants to become as an individual in life. That’s never the question. The crux of the show is to tell the audience to not let a girl just be a mother, daughter-in-law and wife, but also as an individual.”

“In this show, the girl Pallavi, the protagonist is always told to do things that she desires, after her marriage. So she has been living a dream that she will live her life after marriage. But she is unaware of the fact that she is getting a mother-in-law who has been waiting to get rid of all the responsibilities and duties she has been carrying for all the years. So Pallavi never gets to live the life that she has desired, after her marriage. This creates a lot of rift between her and her husband,”
explains Vankar further.

Talking more about the unique relationship that the show will focus on between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, Vankar states, “There are a lot of comic elements in the show. The show is set up in a dramedy – drama and comedy kind of a space. Here, the saas-bahu relationship is different because of the presence of a very cunning and manipulative mother-in-law. She makes Pallavi do things that she will never do. Pallavi is not dumb and she understands what is going on. She understands that her mother-in-law is making her do stuff that she has been doing for the family for years. She respects her mother-in-law so much that she understands her point of view and does things that she is ordered to do.”

Talking about the treatment given to the show, Vankar avers, “This will be a homely drama set up in a real space. The show connects with a lot of people, today’s girls and mothers-in-law of today. It will be an eye-opener for many and hope that it will have a great connection with the audience. My shows have done well in the past, and I hope that viewers lap this one too.”

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

