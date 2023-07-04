Shiv Shakti will depict what I have learned about Lord Shiva over the years: Siddharth Kumar Tewary

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is widely recognized for his extraordinary contributions to Indian television, particularly in mythological shows. With a string of successful productions, including the iconic Mahabharat, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Mahakali, Suryaputra Karn, Porus, and RadhaKrishn, Siddharth has revolutionized the portrayal of mythology on the small screen.

Continuing his remarkable journey, the visionary producer has introduced his latest creation for Colors, titled Shiv Shakti, which offers a fresh perspective on the life of Lord Shiva. Raam Yashvardhan and Shubha Rajput take on the lead roles, bringing the titular characters to life.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Siddharth delves into the intricacies of his new show and shares insights into its unique narrative. Read on:

How excited or nervous are you for the launch of your new show?

I am excited as well as nervous. Shiva, as a God, tries to convey messages through his various stories. Despite my limited knowledge, I have always been fascinated and interested in understanding what he is trying to say with these stories. The show Shiv Shakti will depict what I have learned about Lord Shiva over the years and how he should be perceived. These stories will convey his messages to the viewers.

What made you come up with a show on Lord Shiva?

There have been projects and stories based on Shiva that have been told for a long time. These stories will continue to be told. However, it is important for us to understand why these stories were written and present them in a way relevant to today’s youth. We should be able to inspire them and make our Indian mythology, or as I prefer to call it, our history, cool and relevant. The younger generation must learn about their culture, roots, and what we stand for.

In the past, we have seen projects based on Shiva. What does Shiv Shakti offer to the audiences?

There is still much more to explore about Shiva, the greatest God. In this show, we offer a fresh interpretation of the story. The way we tell it is the most important aspect, along with the visual design, grandeur, sets, and music. We have a talented cast of actors who bring their characters to life.

How challenging was the casting process for the show?

Casting for the show was critical because the audience already had a preconceived notion about these characters. Finding actors who could meet and exceed those expectations was important. After numerous auditions and tests, we finally found Ram and Shubha with the energy and dedication needed to portray their characters.

Audiences are missing the show RadhaKrishn. Are there any plans to bring it back?

RadhaKrishn will always hold a special place in our hearts as a beautiful story that resonated well with viewers. However, every beginning should have an end to be remembered. There are no plans to bring it back, but we cherish the memories and the impact it had on the audience.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.