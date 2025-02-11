Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Jai Veer Hanuman

Versatile actor Nimai Bali who is known for his thundering portrayal in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has joined the cast of Sony SAB’s upcoming show Jai Veer Hanuman, which is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Jai Veer Hanuman will feature a stellar cast, with the talented young actor Aan Tiwari stepping into the shoes of the beloved Hanuman. His heartwarming portrayal promises to breathe fresh energy into this iconic character. Joining him are actor Aarav Choudhary as Hanuman’s valiant father, Kesari, and actor Sayli Salunkhe as his devoted mother, Anjani. Adding intensity and drama to the narrative, Mahir Pandhi will take on the roles of Bali and Sugreev, formidable figures in Hanuman’s life.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported earlier about Tarun Khanna and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni playing the roles of Shiv and Parvati in the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Now, we hear of Nimai Bali being roped in to play the role of Riksharaj, the father of Bali and Sugreev.

As per a reliable source, “The story will have its presence in the kingdom of Kishkindha, wherein Riksharaj will be the King.”

Nimai has also entered the Swastik Productions show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav in the role of Shukracharya after the untimely and sad demise of actor Yogesh Mahajan, who had been playing the role.

