Exclusive: Tarun Khanna joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Jai Veer Hanuman

Sony SAB and Siddharth Kumar Tewary‘s Swastik Productions will soon launch the mythological show Jai Veer Hanuman. The show will feature a stellar cast, with the talented young actor Aan Tiwari stepping into the shoes of the beloved Hanuman. His heartwarming portrayal promises to breathe fresh energy into this iconic character. Joining him are actor Aarav Choudhary as Hanuman’s valiant father, Kesari, and actor Sayli Salunkhe as his devoted mother, Anjani. Adding intensity and drama to the narrative, Mahir Pandhi will take on the role of Bali, a formidable figure in Hanuman’s life.

The first look of the show has been a visual treat for the TV-viewing audience.

We now hear of Tarun Khanna playing a pivotal role in the show. Tarun Khanna is popularly known for his mythological and historical roles in projects Shrimad Ramayan, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya and others.

As per a reliable source, “Tarun will play the role of Lord Shiva in the show.”

As we know Tarun will also be seen in the Zee TV historical show Rambhakt Tulsidas.

